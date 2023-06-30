CapRock Partners Acquires 3.1-Acre Olive Tree Industrial in Pico Rivera, California

PICO RIVERA, CALIF. — CapRock Partners has acquired Olive Tree Industrial, a 3.1-acre, value-add industrial outdoor storage property in Pico Rivera, just southeast of Los Angeles.

The property features about 31,000 square feet of warehouse space and a large, secured storage yard.

CapRock intends to transform the property into a modern and functional facility. The firm continues to seek value-add investment opportunities throughout the Western and Central U.S.

Mark Repstad and Carla Chen with Southland CRE represented CapRock in the purchase transaction. They were also retained to market and lease Olive Tree Industrial’s available space.