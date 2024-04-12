Friday, April 12, 2024
CapRock Partners Acquires 396,750 SF Peachtree Distribution Center in Mesquite, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MESQUITE, TEXAS — California-based investment firm CapRock Partners has acquired Peachtree Distribution Center, a 396,750-square-foot warehouse located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Built in 2001, the cross-dock property features 31-foot clear heights, 66 dock-high doors, three drive-in doors, 120-foot truck court depths (expandable to 175 feet), an ESFR sprinkler system and roughly 12,700 square feet of office space. Randy Baird, Ryan Thornton, Jonathan Bryan, Eliza Bachhuber, Nathan Wynne and Elliott Dow of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. CapRock Partners plans to make capital improvements to the property, which was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale.

