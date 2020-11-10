REBusinessOnline

CapRock Partners Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Logistics Park in North Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Western

CapRock-Tropical-Logistics-North-Las-Vegas-NV

CapRock Tropical Logistics will feature an 857,060-square-foot, build-to-suit for an undisclosed e-commerce retailer and a 271,262-square-foot speculative industrial property in North Las Vegas, Nev.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based CapRock Partners has started construction on CapRock Tropical Logistics, a two-building logistics complex in North Las Vegas.

Located at 5802 and 5902 E. Tropical Parkway, CapRock Tropical Logistics is situated on an 83-acre site that CapRock assembled through the acquisition of 24 parcels from 13 owners in first-quarter 2020.

Totaling 1 million square feet, the park will feature a 857,060-square-foot building and a 271,262-square-foot building — both slated for delivery in the third quarter of 2021. The largest building is a build-to-suit for an undisclosed e-commerce retailer that signed a long-term lease. The tenant will also utilize approximately 17 acres of excess land south of the building that CapRock reconfigured to meet the tenant’s specifications, including providing additional parking.

The smaller facility will feature 32-foot minimum clear heights, a 100 percent concrete truck court with 185-foot depth, above-standard trailer and automobile parking with 194 parking spaces and up to 57 trailer parking spaces, 54 dock-high loading doors, two drive-in doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and 3,000 amps of 277/480V, three-phase power.

Rob Lujan, Xavier Wasiak and Jason Simon of JLL represented CapRock Partners in the acquisition of the land and have been retained as the leasing brokers.

The project team includes Lee & Sakahara, HPA Architecture, Martin Harris Construction, Layton Construction and Kimley Horn.

