CapRock Partners Breaks Ground on 1.27 MSF Industrial Warehouse in Visalia, California

VISALIA, CALIF. — CapRock Partners has broken ground on Building 1 at CapRock Central Point III, a 2.7 million-square-foot speculative industrial complex in the San Joaquin Valley city of Visalia. Upon completion in third-quarter 2024, Building 1 will add 1.27 million square feet of Class A logistics and distribution space to the Central Valley.

Situated on 75 acres, the cross-dock Building 1 warehouse will feature 40-foot clear heights, 274 dock-high doors and two ground-level doors. Additionally, the facility will include 6,600 square feet of office space, ample power, ESFR sprinklers, 890 auto parking stalls, a fully secured fenced yard, drive-around access, a truck court depth of 185 feet, dedicated truck circulation and 542 excess trailer parking spaces.

Located at 4001 N. Plaza Drive, the four-building CapRock Central Point III offers tenants the ability to reach more than 50 million customers with one-day ground shipping. Designs for CapRock Central Point III’s Buildings 2, 3 and 4 are complete and approved. CapRock plans to seek LEED certification for the project.