CapRock Partners Breaks Ground on 2 MSF Industrial Warehouse Development in Norco, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Palomino Rancho in Norco, Calif., will feature a total of 2 milion square feet of industrial space spread across 24 buildings.

NORCO, CALIF. — CapRock Partners has broken ground on Phase I of Palomino Ranch, a master-planned industrial warehouse development located at 1811 Mountain Ave. in Norco. Spanning 112 acres, the project will total 2 million square feet across 24 buildings. The initial phase of the Class A project will include eight standalone industrial buildings, totaling approximately 700,000 square feet on 44 acres.

Phase I buildings will range from approximately 55,000 square feet to 156,000 square feet with clear heights from 30 feet to 36 feet. Buildings larger than 20,000 square feet will offer up to 6,000 square feet of mezzanine office space. Other features will include secured and unsecured concrete truck courts, 125-foot truck court depth, ESFR sprinklers and up to 4,000 amps of power.

At total project completion, Palomino Ranch will be the largest industrial real estate development in Norco’s history. The project will be LEED certified and feature design elements such as wrap-around wooden porches and lantern streetlighting that are reflective of the city’s equestrian background and nickname Horsetown U.S.A.

Jeff Ruscigno, Brian Pharris, Paul Earnhart, Ryan Earnhart, Austin Hill and Jeff Smith of Lee & Associates have been retained to market the lease availabilities at the project.

Phase II-A, consisting of nearly 750,000 square feet, is scheduled to begin in 2023. Phase II-B will total approximately 533,000 square feet, and the estimated construction timeline is still undisclosed.