CapRock Partners Breaks Ground on 24-Acre Saddle Ranch Industrial Complex in Norco, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Saddle Ranch Phase II in Norco, Calif., will feature three speculative industrial buildings totaling 387,180 square feet.

NORCO, CALIF. — CapRock Partners, with Premier Design + Build Group as general contractor, has broken ground on Saddle Ranch Phase II in Norco. Situated on 23.8 acres at 3166 Horseless Carriage Drive, the development will feature three buildings offering a total of 387,180 square feet.

The speculative structures will feature 32-foot clear heights, 8,000 amps of power in each building, ESFR K17 @ 52 PSI fire sprinklers, three drive-in doors and 35 dock doors. Additionally, Premier will add parking to accommodate approximately 36 trailers and 309 vehicles. The project scope also includes 270,000 square feet of landscaping.

Project partners include RGA, Office of Architectural Design, X Engineering and Darin Fong and Associates. Completion is slated for third-quarter 2022.