REBusinessOnline

CapRock Partners Breaks Ground on 24-Acre Saddle Ranch Industrial Complex in Norco, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Saddle-Ranch-Phase-II-Norco-CA

Saddle Ranch Phase II in Norco, Calif., will feature three speculative industrial buildings totaling 387,180 square feet.

NORCO, CALIF. — CapRock Partners, with Premier Design + Build Group as general contractor, has broken ground on Saddle Ranch Phase II in Norco. Situated on 23.8 acres at 3166 Horseless Carriage Drive, the development will feature three buildings offering a total of 387,180 square feet.

The speculative structures will feature 32-foot clear heights, 8,000 amps of power in each building, ESFR K17 @ 52 PSI fire sprinklers, three drive-in doors and 35 dock doors. Additionally, Premier will add parking to accommodate approximately 36 trailers and 309 vehicles. The project scope also includes 270,000 square feet of landscaping.

Project partners include RGA, Office of Architectural Design, X Engineering and Darin Fong and Associates. Completion is slated for third-quarter 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews