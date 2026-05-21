Thursday, May 21, 2026
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McKinney-Air-Business-Park
McKinney Air Business Park will be able to accommodate logistics, distribution, light manufacturing and service-oriented users.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

CapRock Partners Breaks Ground on 250,000 SF Industrial Project in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — California-based development and investment firm CapRock Partners has broken ground on McKinney Air Business Park, a 250,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located north of Dallas. McKinney Air Business Park, named for the site’s adjacency to McKinney National Airport, will be a two-building, shallow-bay development on a 15.3-acre site. Building features will include 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, “ample” dock-high loading positions, 130-foot truck court depths and “generous” automobile parking allotments. Construction is expected to be complete early next year. Colliers is marketing the property for lease.

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