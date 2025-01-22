CapRock Partners Breaks Ground on 825,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Phoenix

PHOENIX — CapRock Partners has broken ground on CapRock West 202 Logistics Phase 2, the 820,000-square-foot final phase of a speculative industrial development on 43 acres in southwest Phoenix. Sitework began in January on Phase 2 with project completion slated for November.

Upon completion, CapRock West 202 Logistics Phase 2 will feature a 301,771-square-foot Building F, 295,586-square-foot Building G and 227,107-square-foot Building H. The properties will offer clear heights ranging from 32 feet to 36 feet. Buildings F and G will feature 47 dock-high doors, and Building H will include 45 dock-high doors. All Phase 2 buildings will feature four drive-in ramp doors and speculative office suites, R-38 warehouse roofs, R-11 warehouse wall insulation, full-building HVAC, LED lighting in the warehouse, dock-high load levelers and ample parking.

Payson MacWilliam and Don MacWilliam of Colliers are handling leasing efforts for CapRock West 202 Logistics.

At total project completion, CapRock West 202 Logistics will consist of 3.4 million square feet of Class A industrial warehouse space on 183 acres. CapRock completed Phase 1, which includes approximately 2.5 million square feet of Class A industrial warehouse space across five buildings on 140 acres, in July 2023.