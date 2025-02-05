CapRock Partners Buys 117,000 SF Industrial Warehouse in Sparks, Nevada

SPARKS, NEV. — CapRock Partners has acquired 55 Vista Boulevard, a freestanding industrial building in Sparks, for an undisclosed price. The transaction marks CapRock’s third acquisition in Northern Nevada, increasing the firm’s total statewide investment and development pipeline to 5.4 million square feet of industrial space.

Built in 1995, 55 Vista Boulevard is a single-tenant warehouse offering 117,000 square feet on 5 acres. The asset features a clear height of 24 feet, 26 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors and a 0.5-acre trailer parking yard. The property is fully leased to a national provider of commissary goods to prisons and jails.

Joel Fountain and Nick Knecht of Dickson Commercial Group, as well as Jeff Huberman of Lee & Associates, facilitated the transaction. The name of the seller was not released.