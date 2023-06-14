Wednesday, June 14, 2023
CapRock Global Logistics will be a 500,000-square-foot, LEED-certified industrial warehouse in Moreno Valley, California.
CapRock Partners Buys 22 Acres Within World Logistics Center in Moreno Valley, California

by Jeff Shaw

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — CapRock Partners has purchased a 22.1-acre parcel within the World Logistics Center master-planned development in Moreno Valley. 

The company plans to develop CapRock Global Logistics, a 500,000-square-foot, LEED-certified industrial warehouse on the site. The development will accommodate a wide range of uses, including e-commerce, manufacturing and distribution.

 At completion, the property will feature 36-foot clear height, 65 dock-high doors and up to 10,000 square feet of two-story office space. The property will offer 88 trailer parking stalls, 339 auto parking stalls, a truck court depth of 185 feet and a secured concrete yard. 

Stefan Pastor and Brad Yates at Stream Realty Partners represented CapRock in the sale. Mark Repstad at Southland Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller.

