CapRock Partners Buys 249,844 SF Industrial Building in Southwest Phoenix

PHOENIX — CapRock Partners has acquired an industrial facility located at 5858 W. Lower Buckeye Road in Phoenix, for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released.

During the acquisition process, CapRock secured two undisclosed tenants resulting in the property being 100 percent pre-leased at the close of escrow.

Situated on 13.6 acres, the 249,844-square-foot, Class A distribution and manufacturing facility features 36-foot clear heights, 28 dock-high loading doors, two motorized oversized grade-level loading doors, ESFR sprinklers and heavy power (3,600 amps). The property’s exterior offers a fully secured, 245-foot concrete truck court, double-row trailer parking for 76 stalls and space for 166 auto stalls.

Stein Koss, Tom Louer and Fenton Kelly at Lee & Associates represented CapRock Partners in the acquisition and leasing of the property. Josh Wyss of Cushman & Wakefield and Pat Harlan, James Panczykowski and Kyle Westfall of JLL represented the new tenants.

The newly acquired asset is approximately two miles south of Loop 202 from CapRock West 202 Logistics, an eight-building, Class A industrial warehouse complex totaling 3.4 million square feet.