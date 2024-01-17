Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
5858-W-Lower-Buckeye-Rd-Phoenix-AZ
Located at 5858 W. Lower Buckeye Road in Phoenix, the 249,844-square-foot distribution and manufacturing facility features 36-foot clear heights and 28 dock-high loading doors. (Image courtesy of CapRock Partners)
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

CapRock Partners Buys 249,844 SF Industrial Building in Southwest Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — CapRock Partners has acquired an industrial facility located at 5858 W. Lower Buckeye Road in Phoenix, for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released.

During the acquisition process, CapRock secured two undisclosed tenants resulting in the property being 100 percent pre-leased at the close of escrow.

Situated on 13.6 acres, the 249,844-square-foot, Class A distribution and manufacturing facility features 36-foot clear heights, 28 dock-high loading doors, two motorized oversized grade-level loading doors, ESFR sprinklers and heavy power (3,600 amps). The property’s exterior offers a fully secured, 245-foot concrete truck court, double-row trailer parking for 76 stalls and space for 166 auto stalls.

Stein Koss, Tom Louer and Fenton Kelly at Lee & Associates represented CapRock Partners in the acquisition and leasing of the property. Josh Wyss of Cushman & Wakefield and Pat Harlan, James Panczykowski and Kyle Westfall of JLL represented the new tenants.

The newly acquired asset is approximately two miles south of Loop 202 from CapRock West 202 Logistics, an eight-building, Class A industrial warehouse complex totaling 3.4 million square feet.

You may also like

Thorofare Capital Provides $26M Refinancing for Chapman Place...

Macy’s Leases 272,000 SF Logistics Building in Lathrop,...

Growth Continues in the Mojave River Valley

CBRE Arranges 42,143 SF Industrial Lease in Royal...

Kennedy Funding Provides $7.5M Acquisition Loan for Townhome...

JLL Secures Construction Debt, Equity for 320,250 SF...

LOGIC Commercial Real Estate Brokers Sale of Emerald...

CBRE Negotiates $18.5M Sale of Two-Building Industrial Complex...

LRE & Co., American Hospitality Break Ground on...