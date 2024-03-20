CapRock Partners Buys 318,683 SF Industrial Park in Chandler, Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — CapRock Partners has acquired Chandler Airport Business Park, a newly finished, Class A industrial asset in Chandler. The 318,683-square-foot property features four freestanding warehouse buildings ranging in size from 56,756 square feet to 103,639 square feet, as well as access to Phoenix’s Southeast Valley region.

Chandler Airport Business Park features ESFR sprinklers; ample power; large, secured, concrete truck courts; and space for 428 auto stalls, including electric vehicle charging stations.

Individual building specifications include:

1900 East Queen Creek Road – a 60,402-square-foot facility with 28-foot clear heights, 17 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors and approximately 2,348 square feet of office space.

1950 East Queen Creek Road – a 103,639-square-foot property with 30-foot clear heights, 26 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors and 2,440 square feet of office space.

2800 South Cooper Road – a 56,756-square-foot building with 28-foot clear heights, three dock-high doors, two grade-level doors and 2,544 square feet of office space.

2850 South Cooper Road – a 97,886-square-foot facility with 30-foot clear heights, 26 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors and 2,577 square feet of office space.

The 20-acre property is located at the northwest corner of Cooper Road and Queen Creek Road.

Stein Koss, Tom Louer and Fenton Kelly at Lee & Associates represented CapRock Partners in the transaction. The team is also leading leasing for the property.