Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Kennedy-Greens-Distribution-Center
Kennedy Greens Distribution Center marks CapRock's entry into the Houston market.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

CapRock Partners Buys 524,199 SF Distribution Center in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — California-based investment firm CapRock Partners has purchased a 524,199-square-foot distribution building in North Houston. Built on 29 acres in 2020, Kennedy Greens Distribution Center is a cross-dock facility that features 36-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, 103 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 128 trailers and 276 cars. The property was fully leased at the time of sale. Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Phoenix Investors Purchases 628,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokers Sale of 12,000...

NewQuest Arranges Sale of 82,073 SF Ella Plaza...

Alterra Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Sugar...

Wounded Warrior Project Signs 18,559 SF Office Lease...

Bradford Negotiates 12,078 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in...

BLP Purchases Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Fontana, California...

Nearon Enterprises Buys 72-Unit Briggs Village Multifamily Property...

Progressive Real Estate Arranges $6.7M Sale of Peppertree...