CapRock Partners Buys 524,199 SF Distribution Center in North Houston

HOUSTON — California-based investment firm CapRock Partners has purchased a 524,199-square-foot distribution building in North Houston. Built on 29 acres in 2020, Kennedy Greens Distribution Center is a cross-dock facility that features 36-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, 103 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 128 trailers and 276 cars. The property was fully leased at the time of sale. Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.