Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
3200-USA-Parkway-Sparks-NV
Located in Sparks, Nev., 3200 USA Parkway features 707,010 square feet of warehouse space. (Courtesy of CapRock Partners)
AcquisitionsIndustrialNevadaWestern

CapRock Partners Buys 707,010 SF Industrial Warehouse in Sparks, Nevada

by Amy Works

SPARKS, NEV. — CapRock Partners has acquired 3200 USA Parkway, a cross-dock industrial warehouse in the Reno suburb of Sparks. An institutional investor sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Situated on 48 acres within the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, 3200 USA Parkway features 707,010 square feet of space with 36-foot clear height, up to 131 dock-high doors, three grade-level doors and 14,890 square feet of office space, as well as ESFR sprinklers, ample power, LED lighting and 435 skylights. The property includes a 190-foot secured truck courts with dedicated truck access points. The asset was built in 2014.

Brian Armon of NAI Alliance represented CapRock Partners on the acquisition.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $28M Sale of Van Mall Retirement...

Ryan Cos., PGIM Real Estate to Develop 343,000...

Pinnacle Brokers Sale of 38,114 SF Flex Property...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Ground Lease Sale of...

JBM Brokers $57M Sale of Brantley Pines Apartments...

Quantum Brokers $8.5M Sale of Retail Center in...

Campbell County Economic Development to Build 100,000 SF...

IAC Properties Completes 553,030 SF Industrial Project in...

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 94,249 SF Shopping Center...