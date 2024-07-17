CapRock Partners Buys 707,010 SF Industrial Warehouse in Sparks, Nevada

SPARKS, NEV. — CapRock Partners has acquired 3200 USA Parkway, a cross-dock industrial warehouse in the Reno suburb of Sparks. An institutional investor sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Situated on 48 acres within the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, 3200 USA Parkway features 707,010 square feet of space with 36-foot clear height, up to 131 dock-high doors, three grade-level doors and 14,890 square feet of office space, as well as ESFR sprinklers, ample power, LED lighting and 435 skylights. The property includes a 190-foot secured truck courts with dedicated truck access points. The asset was built in 2014.

Brian Armon of NAI Alliance represented CapRock Partners on the acquisition.