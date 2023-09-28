Thursday, September 28, 2023
CapRock Highlander Logistics Center in North Las Vegas, Nev., will offer 1.5 million square feet of Class A warehouse space. (Rendering courtesy of CapRock Partners)
CapRock Partners Buys Site for 1.5 MSF Industrial Project in North Las Vegas

by Amy Works

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — CapRock Partners has purchased 85 acres of unimproved land in North Las Vegas for the development of CapRock Highlander Logistics Center. The Class A complex will feature two freestanding warehouse buildings totaling approximately 1.5 million square feet.

CapRock entitled the site during a prolonged escrow and then acquired the property off-market from a private seller. Terms of the deal were not released.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024, with completion slated for 2025. Upon completion, CapRock Highlander Logistics Center will feature a 1 million-square-foot facility with 164 dock-high doors, four ground-level doors and speculative office space, and a 460,800-square-foot building with 82 dock-high doors, four ground-level doors and speculative office space. The buildings will offer 40-foot clear heights, excess land for an outsized number of trailer and parking stalls, drive-around capability and private concrete yards and truck courts.

Donna Alderson, Greg Tassi and Nick Abraham of Cushman & Wakefield represented CapRock in the acquisition. Will Strong and Kirk Kuller of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented CapRock in the asset’s equity financing.

