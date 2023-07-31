Monday, July 31, 2023
Phase I of CapRock West 202 Logistics in Southwest Phoenix spans 140 acres and 2.5 million square feet of Class A industrial warehouse space across five buildings.
CapRock Partners Completes Phase I of CapRock West 202 Logistics in Phoenix

by Jeff Shaw

PHOENIX — CapRock Partners has completed Phase I of CapRock West 202 Logistics in Southwest Phoenix. 

The project spans 140 acres and 2.5 million square feet of Class A industrial warehouse space across five buildings. Colson Group USA has become the first tenant to sign a lease for 118,833 square feet of space. Josh Wyss with Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease transaction.

Payson MacWilliam and Don MacWilliam of Colliers International are leading the leasing efforts for CapRock West 202 Logistics. 

