CapRock Partners Completes Two Industrial Warehouses in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — CapRock Partners has completed construction of two industrial warehouse distribution facilities in Las Vegas totaling nearly 700,000 square feet.

The first asset, Tropical Logistics Phase II, contains three single-tenant buildings totaling 442,780 square feet in the North Las Vegas submarket. The space is fully pre-leased to high-quality tenants.

The second asset is Spanish Ridge Industrial Park, which contains three buildings totaling 230,899 square feet in the Southwest submarket. It is partially pre-leased to investment-grade credit tenants.

Rob Lujan, Xavier Wasiak and Jason Simon of JLL represented CapRock Partners in the leasing of Spanish Ridge Industrial Park and Tropical Logistics Phase II.