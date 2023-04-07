Friday, April 7, 2023
Spanish Ridge Industrial Park features three buildings totaling 230,899 square feet in Las Vegas.
CapRock Partners Completes Two Industrial Warehouses in Las Vegas

by Jeff Shaw

LAS VEGAS — CapRock Partners has completed construction of two industrial warehouse distribution facilities in Las Vegas totaling nearly 700,000 square feet. 

The first asset, Tropical Logistics Phase II, contains three single-tenant buildings totaling 442,780 square feet in the North Las Vegas submarket. The space is fully pre-leased to high-quality tenants. 

The second asset is Spanish Ridge Industrial Park, which contains three buildings totaling 230,899 square feet in the Southwest submarket. It is partially pre-leased to investment-grade credit tenants. 

Rob Lujan, Xavier Wasiak and Jason Simon of JLL represented CapRock Partners in the leasing of Spanish Ridge Industrial Park and Tropical Logistics Phase II.

