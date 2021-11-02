REBusinessOnline

CapRock Partners Divests of 210,156 SF Distribution Facility in San Diego’s Otay Mesa

1855-Dornoch-Ct-San-Diego-CA

Located at 1855 Dornoch Court in San Diego, the facility features 210,156 square feet of distribution space.

SAN DIEGO — CapRock Partners has completed the disposition of a newly renovated distribution center located at 1855 Dornoch Court in San Diego’s Otay Mesa submarket. An investment firm acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

CapRock completed several million dollars in capital improvements to the 210,156-square-foot building, which was originally built in the late 1980s. Situated on 10.6 acres, the facility features functional divisibility with a variety of bay sizes, 26- to 28-foot clear heights, grade- and dock-high loading doors, ESFR sprinkler systems and concrete truck courts.

Bryce Aberg, Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Ed Hernandez, Mike Adey and Zach Harman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal. Brant Aberg of Cushman & Wakefield along with Joe Anderson and Andy Irwin of JLL provided market leasing advisory.

