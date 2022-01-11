REBusinessOnline

CapRock Partners Opens Dallas Office, Will Target Industrial Deals

Posted on by in Company News, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — CapRock Partners, an investment, development and asset management firm based in Southern California, has expanded into Texas with the opening of a new office in Dallas. The firm will primarily pursue value-add investment opportunities, as well as large-scale logistics developments. Jon Pharris, CapRock’s co-founder and president, will lead the new Texas office. The company, which recently closed a venture to fund some $2 billion in industrial development in California, Nevada and Arizona, sees the expansion into Dallas as a natural move. Specifically, the company cited the metroplex’s temperate weather, affordable lifestyle, highly skilled workforce, established infrastructure, low regulations and business-friendly climate as the key incentives behind its decision.

