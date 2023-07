CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — CapRock Partners has acquired Valley Center Business Park, a 6.5-acre, multi-tenant industrial complex in the City of Industry.

The property includes about 92,366 square feet of industrial warehouse space across six buildings. It is strategically positioned for value-add investment in the heart of San Gabriel Valley’s industrial market.

CapRock plans to enhance the property’s functionality and marketability through immediate capital improvements.