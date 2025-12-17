Wednesday, December 17, 2025
CapRockPoint-Cheyenne-NV
CapRock Point @ Cheyenne in North Las Vegas features 101,332 square feet of fully leased industrial space.
CapRock Partners Sells 101,332 SF Industrial Facility in North Las Vegas to EastGroup Properties

by Amy Works

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — CapRock Partners has completed the sale of CapRock Point @ Cheyenne, a Class A industrial facility located at 3921 E. Cheyenne Ave. in North Las Vegas, to EastGroup Properties for an undisclosed price. Developed in 2022 by CapRock Partners, CapRock Point @ Cheyenne features 101,332 square feet of industrial warehouse space. The fully leased property features a clear height of 30 feet, 13 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, 107 auto stalls, ESFR sprinklers, 2,000 amps of power, flexible configuration and 3,027 square feet of office space. Michael Kendall and Gian Bruno of Colliers led the transaction, with local support from Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland and Jerry Doty of Colliers.

