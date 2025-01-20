CapRock Partners Sells 270,000 SF West Valley Logistics Center in Walnut, California

WALNUT, CALIF. — CapRock Partners has completed the disposition of West Valley Logistics Center, a LEED-certified industrial warehouse in Walnut. Completed in December 2024, West Valley Logistics offers 270,000 square feet of speculative industrial space situated on 12.5 acres at 4200 Valley Blvd.

The property features a clear height of 40 feet, secure dual access with drive-around capabilities, rear loading with 28 dock-high doors, 45 trailer parking stalls, 130 car spots, ample power and 10,000 square feet of two-story office space.

Matt Moore, Wes Hunnicut and Michael Torres of Stream Realty represented CapRock Partners, while Mike Hartel and Nick Velasquez of Colliers represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal. The acquisition price was not released.