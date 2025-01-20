Monday, January 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
West-Valley-Logitiscs-Center-Walnut-CA
Located in Walnut, Calif., West Valley Logistics Center offers 270,000 square feet of speculative warehouse space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

CapRock Partners Sells 270,000 SF West Valley Logistics Center in Walnut, California

by Amy Works

WALNUT, CALIF. — CapRock Partners has completed the disposition of West Valley Logistics Center, a LEED-certified industrial warehouse in Walnut. Completed in December 2024, West Valley Logistics offers 270,000 square feet of speculative industrial space situated on 12.5 acres at 4200 Valley Blvd.

The property features a clear height of 40 feet, secure dual access with drive-around capabilities, rear loading with 28 dock-high doors, 45 trailer parking stalls, 130 car spots, ample power and 10,000 square feet of two-story office space.

Matt Moore, Wes Hunnicut and Michael Torres of Stream Realty represented CapRock Partners, while Mike Hartel and Nick Velasquez of Colliers represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal. The acquisition price was not released.

You may also like

IPA Brokers Sale of 550-Unit Monterra Village Apartments...

Creation Breaks Ground on 137,000 SF Industrial Project...

SimonCRE Receives Financing, Invests $50M for Mixed-Use Project...

Gantry Secures $27.8M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily...

Yunqun Purchases 21,481 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial Building in...

Pinnacle Brokers Sale of 5,589 SF Retail Building...

Coated Metals Group Signs 27,075 SF Industrial Lease...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 116-Unit Historic Apartment Building...

Darland Construction to Build 105,000 SF Packing, Distribution...