REBusinessOnline

CapRock Partners Sells 684,000 SF Interchange Industrial Center in North Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

CapRock-Interchange-Industrial-Center-North-Las-Vegas-NV

Located in North Las Vegas, Nev., CapRock Interchange Industrial Center features two buildings offering a total of 684,000 square feet of Class A industrial space.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based CapRock Partners has completed the disposition of CapRock Interchange Industrial Center, a Class A industrial campus located at 5345-5445 E. Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Developed in 2020 and 2021, CapRock Interchange Industrial Center features 684,000 square feet of Class A industrial space spread across two warehouses. The 174,000-square-foot Building 1 features 32-foot clear heights, 39 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors and 105 parking spaces. The 510,000-square-foot Building 2 features a cross-dock design, 36-foot clear heights, 89 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, 115 trailer parking stalls and 249 parking spaces.

At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent leased to BarkBox, Boxabl and Evanesce Packaging Solutions. Andrew Briner and Brett Hardy of Newmark represented CapRock in the transaction, while Rob Lujan, Xavier Wasiak and Jason Simon of JLL represented CapRock as local market experts.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  