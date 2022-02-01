CapRock Partners Sells 684,000 SF Interchange Industrial Center in North Las Vegas

Located in North Las Vegas, Nev., CapRock Interchange Industrial Center features two buildings offering a total of 684,000 square feet of Class A industrial space.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based CapRock Partners has completed the disposition of CapRock Interchange Industrial Center, a Class A industrial campus located at 5345-5445 E. Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Developed in 2020 and 2021, CapRock Interchange Industrial Center features 684,000 square feet of Class A industrial space spread across two warehouses. The 174,000-square-foot Building 1 features 32-foot clear heights, 39 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors and 105 parking spaces. The 510,000-square-foot Building 2 features a cross-dock design, 36-foot clear heights, 89 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, 115 trailer parking stalls and 249 parking spaces.

At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent leased to BarkBox, Boxabl and Evanesce Packaging Solutions. Andrew Briner and Brett Hardy of Newmark represented CapRock in the transaction, while Rob Lujan, Xavier Wasiak and Jason Simon of JLL represented CapRock as local market experts.