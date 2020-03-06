CapRock Partners Sells Three Industrial Assets in Las Vegas Totaling 276,912 SF

Located at 3021 S. Valley Blvd. in Las Vegas, Valley View Business Park features 42,850 square feet of industrial space divided into suites ranging from 2,000 square feet to 7,000 square feet.

LAS VEGAS — CapRock Partners has completed the disposition of a three-property, 276,912-square-foot industrial portfolio in Las Vegas. Nicola Wealth Real Estate, a Canada-based subsidiary of wealth management firm Nicola Wealth, acquired the assets for an undisclosed price. The acquisition is Nicola Wealth’s first venture into the Las Vegas market.

The portfolio includes The Park @ Arville at 4350 Arville St.; Valley View Commerce Center at 5130, 5160, 5190 and 5230 S. Valley View Blvd.; and Valley View Business Park at 3021 S. Valley View Blvd.

Built in 1974, The Park @ Arville features 160,554 square feet of multi-tenant space, with suites ranging from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet with private storage yards and 15-foot to 20-foot clear heights.

Valley View Commerce Center was constructed in 1989 and features 73,508 square feet of multi-tenant space, with suites ranging from 1,776 square feet to 6,528 square feet, and 15-foot to 17-foot clear heights.

Developed in 1986, the 42,850-square-foot Valley View Business Park offers suites ranging from 2,000 square feet to 7,000 square feet. The property is close to Interstate 15, with convenient access to U.S. 95 and McCarren International Airport.