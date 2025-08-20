CapRock Partners to Develop 250,000 SF Industrial Project in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — California-based development and investment firm CapRock Partners has acquired 15.3 acres in McKinney, located north of Dallas, with plans to construct a 250,000-square-foot industrial project. McKinney Air Business Park, named for the site’s adjacency to McKinney National Airport, will be a two-building, shallow-bay development. Construction is scheduled to begin early next year. Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the land deal and has also been retained by CapRock as the project’s leasing agent.