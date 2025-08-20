Wednesday, August 20, 2025
The site of McKinney Air Business Park is near the future Spur 399, an eight-lane freeway now under construction by the Texas Department of Transportation that will link U.S. Highway 75 to U.S. Highway 380.
CapRock Partners to Develop 250,000 SF Industrial Project in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — California-based development and investment firm CapRock Partners has acquired 15.3 acres in McKinney, located north of Dallas, with plans to construct a 250,000-square-foot industrial project. McKinney Air Business Park, named for the site’s adjacency to McKinney National Airport, will be a two-building, shallow-bay development. Construction is scheduled to begin early next year. Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the land deal and has also been retained by CapRock as the project’s leasing agent.

