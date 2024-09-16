CapRock Partners to Develop 518,000 SF Industrial Project in Sunnyvale, Texas

SUNNYVALE, TEXAS — California-based CapRock Partners has acquired 32.5 acres in Sunnyvale, an eastern suburb of Dallas, for the development of a 518,000-square-foot industrial project that will be known as Clay Road Business Park. The development will consist of three shallow-bay buildings with 32-foot clear heights, dock-high and ramp loading doors, ESFR sprinklers and trailer parking. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025 and be compete in 2026. Kurt Griffin, Nathan Orbin, Dalton Knipe and Weston King of JLL represented CapRock in the land acquisition.