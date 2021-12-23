REBusinessOnline

CapRock Raises $700M for New US Industrial Development Fund

Posted on by in California, Company News, Development, Industrial, Western

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — CapRock Partners, a Newport Beach-based industrial real estate manager, has raised $700 million for CapRock Logistics Venture, its new development fund. The raised amount exceeds the fund’s initial $450 million target.

CapRock Logitsics Venture is seeded with large-scale industrial real estate projects and will fund nearly $2 billion worth of projects in the Western United States totaling 15 million square feet. The seed portfolio includes CapRock’s Palomino Business Park, Saddle Ranch Business Park, Phase 2 and the I-15 Logistics asset.

The new fund is an expansion of CapRock’s fund strategy that previously focused on value-add investments. Hodes Weill Securities served as global placement agent and financial advisor to CapRock.

