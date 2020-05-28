REBusinessOnline

CapRocq Sells Mixed-Use Property in Rogers, Arkansas for $32.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Village on the Creeks was 93 percent leased to 66 tenants ranging from medical services to an art studio at the time of sale.

ROGERS, ARK. — CapRocq Core 2 Real Estate Fund has sold Village on the Creeks, a 20-building, 220,153-square-foot retail and medical office complex in Rogers, for $32.3 million. The property was 93 percent leased to 66 tenants ranging from medical services to an art studio at the time of sale. The asset spans 22 acres along Interstate 49. The buyer was not disclosed, although the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports the buyer is Ozre Capital. Kenai Capital Advisors and Colliers International | Arkansas represented the seller in the transaction.

