2800-Skyline-Drive-Mesquite
The new industrial facility at 2800 Skyline Drive in Mesquite will support the adjacent manufacturing operation of Canadian Solar, which announced last summer that it was investing $250 million in the local economy with the expectation of creating about 1,500 jobs.
CapStar Real Estate to Develop 765,668 SF Industrial Project in Mesquite, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Dallas-based CapStar Real Estate Advisors will develop a 765,668-square-foot industrial project on a 40.4-acre site at 2800 Skyline Drive in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The facility is already fully preleased to Canadian Solar, which will use the facility for distribution support for its manufacturing operation next door at 3000 Skyline Drive. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, 190 dock-high doors and parking for 351 cars and 134 trailers. Jody Thornton, Trent Agnew, Tom Weber and Greer Shetler of JLL arranged joint venture equity for the project with an undisclosed partner on behalf of CapStar. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter and to last about 12 months.

