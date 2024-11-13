Capstone Advisors Buys 55,580 SF Solana Beach Retail Center in California from GEM Realty Capital

SOLANA BEACH, CALIF. — Capstone Advisors has purchased Beachwalk Shopping Center in Solana Beach from GEM Realty Capital for $32.1 million. Located at 437 S. Highway 101, the 55,580-square-foot asset consists of eight buildings offering a mix of retail, restaurant, medical and creative office space.

Capstone Advisors plans to revitalize the center with physical improvements and a curated tenant roster focusing on food-and-beverage options, as well as health and wellness offerings. Two new tenants that reflect this focus are Pure Infrared Sauna and Lana Restaurant, which are currently under construction.