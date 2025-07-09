Wednesday, July 9, 2025
The renovation project at Mission Escondido Shopping Center included a contemporary design with a refreshed color palette and standing seam metal roof, drought-tolerant landscaping, updated signage and parking lot improvements.
Capstone Advisors Completes $1M Renovation of Mission Escondido Shopping Center in Metro San Diego

by Amy Works

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Capstone Advisors has completed the $1 million renovation of Mission Escondido Shopping Center, a 41,530-square-foot shopping center located in Escondido, approximately 30 miles north of San Diego. The property was originally built in 1980.

The renovation project included a contemporary design with a refreshed color palette and standing seam metal roof, as well as drought-tolerant landscaping, updated site and tenant signage and parking lot improvements. Additionally, the center is now fully leased to 14 tenants including Dongbu Korean BBQ, Prism Jiu Jitsu and Swan Hair Salon.

AO and MW Peltz + Associates of Solana Beach designed the renovation, while Dowling Construction, San Diego Electric Sign, Pacific Western Painting, Pyle Landscape Care and Doo-Rite Roofing completed the project.

Capstone Advisors acquired Mission Escondido Shopping Center in 2011 for $3.9 million.

