Capstone Advisors Sells Poway Valley Retail Property in California for $11.6M

POWAY, CALIF. — Capstone Advisors has completed the disposition of Poway Valley Center, a shopping center in Poway, to Badal Satasiya for $11.6 million. Located at 13314-13340 Poway Road, the property offers 24,802 square feet of retail space with 16 tenants, including Little Sprouts Daycare, Wingstop, Poway Irish Pub, Don Pollo Mexican Food and Bongiorno’s Pizzeria. Reg Kobe, Joel Wilson and Michael Peterson of CBRE represented the seller, while Jimmy Leach and Erik Ransdell of Strands Realty Group represented the buyer in the deal.