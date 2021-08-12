REBusinessOnline

Capstone Apartment Partners Brokers $25.5M Sale of Two Multifamily Communities in Tampa

River Rock

Located at 11301 N. 53rd St., River Rock offers two-bed/two-bath and three-bed/two-bath units.

TAMPA, FLA. — Capstone Apartment Partners has brokered the $25.5 million sale of Seastone and River Rock Apartments, a two-property, 160-unit multifamily portfolio in Tampa. Jad Richa, Brian Hunsicker, Tom Huffsmith and Nasser Al-Hafi of Capstone represented the seller, Trinity Property Group. The buyer, Axcent Investments, bought the apartment properties for about $159,375 per unit.

Seastone and River Rock Apartments were built in 1973 and 1974, respectively, on about 8.9 total acres. The properties are approximately 0.3 miles from one another. The properties’ combined occupancy was approximately 96.9 percent at the time of sale.

Seastone is located at 11050 Le Jardin Circle. The property offers two-bed/two bath and three-bed/two bath units. Community amenities include a dog park, guest parking, on-call maintenance and a pool. The units offer a balcony or patio, granite countertops, walk-in closets, all-electric kitchen appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.

Located at 11301 N. 53rd St., River Rock offers two-bed/two-bath and three-bed/two-bath units. Community amenities include a laundry facility, picnic area, pool, guest parking, on-call maintenance and a play area. Unit amenities include a balcony or patio, dishwashers, pantries, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit washers and dryers.

Axcent Investments plan to add upon the previous owner’s renovation program, which included 51 of the units receiving upgrades, such as new white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, subway tile backsplash and washer/dryer connections.

