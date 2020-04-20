REBusinessOnline

Capstone Apartment Partners Brokers $37.6M Sale of Multifamily Community in Irmo, South Carolina

Communal amenities at Ardmore Ballentine include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, picnic/grilling area, pet park, car care center and laundry facilities.

IRMO, S.C. — Capstone Apartment Partners has arranged the $37.6 million sale of Ardmore Ballentine, a 315-unit multifamily community in Irmo. The property offers one-, two and three-bedroom floor plans that were 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. Communal amenities at the gated community include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, picnic/grilling area, pet park, car care center and laundry facilities. Ardmore Ballentine was built in 2012 and is situated at 114 Ballentine Crossing Lane, 17 miles northwest of downtown Columbia. Austin Green, Caleb Troop and Alex McDermott of Capstone represented the seller, Greensboro, N.C.-based Ardmore Residential, in the transaction. Triangle Real Estate of Gastonia Inc. acquired the community.

