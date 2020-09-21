Capstone Arranges $12.8M Sale of Multifamily Community Near Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Capstone has arranged the $12.8 million sale of Haven Woods Apartments, a 153-unit community in Murfreesboro. The property offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 782 square feet. Communal amenities include a pool, clubhouse and green space. The buyer, Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Archway Equities, plans to implement a value-add program throughout the property. Further details of the renovations were not disclosed. Haven Wood is located at 1620 Battleground Drive, 34 miles southeast of downtown Nashville. Tyler Mayo, Austin Heithcock, Adam Klenk and Jonathan Hawks of Capstone procured the buyer. The locally based seller, Waldron & Sons, developed the property in 1985.