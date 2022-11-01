Capstone Arranges $13.7M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Murray, Kentucky

MURRAY, KY. — Capstone Apartment Partners has arranged the $13.7 million sale of an apartment portfolio in Murray. Situated near Murray State University and within a two-mile radius of one another, the portfolio comprises 86 completed units, 24 nearly completed units and 20 under construction units, all of which were leased at the time of sale. Adam Klenk, Austin Heithcock, Tyler Mayo and Jordan Arand of Capstone represented the seller, Jennings Management and BTJ Rental LLC, in the transaction. The seller developed the portfolio over the last 10 years and managed them during its ownership. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed, but Capstone says the portfolio traded at a record price per unit for the city of Murray.