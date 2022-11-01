REBusinessOnline

Capstone Arranges $13.7M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Murray, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Multifamily, Southeast

MURRAY, KY. — Capstone Apartment Partners has arranged the $13.7 million sale of an apartment portfolio in Murray. Situated near Murray State University and within a two-mile radius of one another, the portfolio comprises 86 completed units, 24 nearly completed units and 20 under construction units, all of which were leased at the time of sale. Adam Klenk, Austin Heithcock, Tyler Mayo and Jordan Arand of Capstone represented the seller, Jennings Management and BTJ Rental LLC, in the transaction. The seller developed the portfolio over the last 10 years and managed them during its ownership. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed, but Capstone says the portfolio traded at a record price per unit for the city of Murray.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  