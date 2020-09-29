Capstone Arranges $15M Sale of Apartment Complex in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Capstone Apartment Partners has arranged the $15 million sale of The Lofts at Rose Monte, a 229-unit apartment complex in south Nashville. The property offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and laundry facilities. The property was delivered in 2017 and was 96 percent occupied at the time of the sale. The Lofts at Rose Monte is located at 3705 Lausanne Drive, 12 miles south of downtown Nashville near Brentwood and Franklin, Tenn. Austin Heithcock, Adam Klenk, Tyler Mayo and Jonathan Hawks of Capstone procured the buyer, Washington D.C.-based RSE Capital Partners. The seller was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.