REBusinessOnline

Capstone Arranges $15M Sale of Apartment Complex in South Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Communal amenities at The Lofts at Rose Monte include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and laundry facilities.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Capstone Apartment Partners has arranged the $15 million sale of The Lofts at Rose Monte, a 229-unit apartment complex in south Nashville. The property offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and laundry facilities. The property was delivered in 2017 and was 96 percent occupied at the time of the sale. The Lofts at Rose Monte is located at 3705 Lausanne Drive, 12 miles south of downtown Nashville near Brentwood and Franklin, Tenn. Austin Heithcock, Adam Klenk, Tyler Mayo and Jonathan Hawks of Capstone procured the buyer, Washington D.C.-based RSE Capital Partners. The seller was not disclosed.

