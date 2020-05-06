REBusinessOnline

Capstone Arranges $21M Sale of Multifamily Community in LaGrange, Georgia

Communal amenities at SunRidge Apartment Homes include a pool, playground, tennis courts, volleyball court, putting greens, grilling area, fitness center, a car washing station and laundry facilities.

LAGRANGE, GA. — Capstone Apartment Partners has arranged the $21 million sale of SunRidge Apartment Homes, a 192-unit multifamily community in LaGrange. The property comprises 11 buildings offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans there were 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Communal amenities include a pool, playground, tennis courts, volleyball court, putting greens, grilling area, fitness center, a car washing station and laundry facilities. The property, which was built in 2001, is situated at 1235 Hogansville Road, three miles east of downtown LaGrange. Alex McDermott, Bryse Toothaker, Austin Green, Sean Henry and Dan McBurney of Capstone represented the seller, Sunny Pak, in the transaction. The buyer was Southwood Realty Group.

Seniors Housing Business