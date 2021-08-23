Capstone Arranges $39M Sale of Cedar Run Apartments in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Capstone Apartment Partners has arranged the $39 million sale of Cedar Run Apartments, a 416-unit property in Memphis. The community sold for $93,750 per unit. Jonathan Hawks, Luke Searcy, Adam Klenk and Tyler Mayo of Capstone represented the seller, New York-based Emet Capital, in the transaction. Fortune Investment Group was the buyer.

Built in 1975, Cedar Run includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Community amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, business center, playground, sports court, soccer field, Amazon lockers and picnic areas. The community was approximately 98.5 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 5958 E Point Drive, Cedar Run is situated in East Parkway Village directly off Bill Morris Parkway. The property is about 17.5 miles from downtown Memphis.

Over the last four years, Emet has completed interior renovations on 279 of the units. Fortune plans to continue the renovation program on the remaining units. The renovated units feature wood-style flooring, new wood cabinetry, upgraded hardware and light fixtures, updated plumbing fixtures and fresh paint throughout.