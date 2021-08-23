REBusinessOnline

Capstone Arranges $39M Sale of Cedar Run Apartments in Memphis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Cedar Run

Built in 1975, Cedar Run includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Community amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, business center, playground, sports court, soccer field, Amazon lockers and picnic areas.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Capstone Apartment Partners has arranged the $39 million sale of Cedar Run Apartments, a 416-unit property in Memphis. The community sold for $93,750 per unit. Jonathan Hawks, Luke Searcy, Adam Klenk and Tyler Mayo of Capstone represented the seller, New York-based Emet Capital, in the transaction. Fortune Investment Group was the buyer.

Built in 1975, Cedar Run includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Community amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, business center, playground, sports court, soccer field, Amazon lockers and picnic areas. The community was approximately 98.5 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 5958 E Point Drive, Cedar Run is situated in East Parkway Village directly off Bill Morris Parkway. The property is about 17.5 miles from downtown Memphis.

Over the last four years, Emet has completed interior renovations on 279 of the units. Fortune plans to continue the renovation program on the remaining units. The renovated units feature wood-style flooring, new wood cabinetry, upgraded hardware and light fixtures, updated plumbing fixtures and fresh paint throughout.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews