Capstone Arranges $5.4M Sale of The Ridge at 285 Multifamily Property in Lakewood, Colorado

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Capstone has brokered the sale of The Ridge at 285, a multifamily property located at 3490 S. Carr St. in Lakewood. The asset traded for $5.4 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Constructed in 2020, the property features 12 townhome-style, three-bedroom/two-and-a-half bath apartments. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, and attached garages.

Christian Burgdof and Sean Holamon of Capstone handled the transaction.