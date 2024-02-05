Monday, February 5, 2024
3490-S-Carr-St-Lakewood-CO
The Ridge at 285 in Lakewood, Colo., features 12 three-bedroom and two-and-a-half bath apartments.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Capstone Arranges $5.4M Sale of The Ridge at 285 Multifamily Property in Lakewood, Colorado

by Amy Works

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Capstone has brokered the sale of The Ridge at 285, a multifamily property located at 3490 S. Carr St. in Lakewood. The asset traded for $5.4 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Constructed in 2020, the property features 12 townhome-style, three-bedroom/two-and-a-half bath apartments. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, and attached garages.

Christian Burgdof and Sean Holamon of Capstone handled the transaction.

