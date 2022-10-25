Capstone Arranges $68.9M Sale of West Edge Apartments in Lynchburg, Virginia

LYNCHBURG, VA. — Capstone Apartment Partners has arranged the $68.9 million sale of West Edge Apartments, a newly built, 270-unit multifamily community located on 22.7 acres in Lynchburg. Eric Liebich and Ron Corrao of Capstone arranged the off-market transaction between the undisclosed seller and the buyer, Gastonia, N.C.-based Southwood Realty. Delivered earlier this year by the unnamed developer, West Edge features one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a swimming pool, a clubhouse/community center, fitness center and laundry facilities. West Edge was 96 percent occupied at the time of the sale.