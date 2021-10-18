Capstone Arranges $7.1M Sale of Macon Flats Apartment Complex in Aurora, Colorado
AURORA, COLO. — Capstone has brokered the sale of Macon Flats, a five-building multifamily portfolio in Aurora. The asset traded for $7.1 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.
Macon Flats features 56 one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit. The buyer plans to renovate the property to modernize the asset.
Sean Holamon and Jason Koch of Capstone represented the seller and buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.