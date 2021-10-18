REBusinessOnline

Capstone Arranges $7.1M Sale of Macon Flats Apartment Complex in Aurora, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

AURORA, COLO. — Capstone has brokered the sale of Macon Flats, a five-building multifamily portfolio in Aurora. The asset traded for $7.1 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Macon Flats features 56 one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit. The buyer plans to renovate the property to modernize the asset.

Sean Holamon and Jason Koch of Capstone represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

