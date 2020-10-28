Capstone Arranges $8M Sale of Manufactured Housing Portfolio in St. Louis

Pictured is Cedar Hill.

ST. LOUIS — Capstone Manufactured Housing has arranged the sale of a 204-site manufactured housing portfolio in St. Louis for $8 million. The portfolio consists of two mobile home parks located on the southwest side of the city, Eagle Creek and Cedar Hill. Combined, the two parks were 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Kevan Enger, Ian Hilpl and Brian Hummell of Capstone represented the seller, local investor Tony Stieren. The West Coast-based buyer plans to hold on to the assets for the long term, according to Capstone.