REBusinessOnline

Capstone Arranges $8M Sale of Manufactured Housing Portfolio in St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Pictured is Cedar Hill.

ST. LOUIS — Capstone Manufactured Housing has arranged the sale of a 204-site manufactured housing portfolio in St. Louis for $8 million. The portfolio consists of two mobile home parks located on the southwest side of the city, Eagle Creek and Cedar Hill. Combined, the two parks were 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Kevan Enger, Ian Hilpl and Brian Hummell of Capstone represented the seller, local investor Tony Stieren. The West Coast-based buyer plans to hold on to the assets for the long term, according to Capstone.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  