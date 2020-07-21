REBusinessOnline

Capstone Arranges Sale of 126-Unit Apartment Complex in Paducah, Kentucky

Fernwood Homes is situated at 710 Lone Oak Road, three miles southwest of downtown Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, KY. — Capstone Apartments Partners has arranged the $3 million sale of Fernwood Homes, a 126-unit apartment complex in Paducah. The property offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The asset is situated at 710 Lone Oak Road, three miles southwest of downtown Paducah. New York-based Hillcrest Acquisitions acquired the asset, which was originally built in 1950. Jonathan Hawks, Adam Klenk and Tyler Mayo of Capstone represented the seller, Fernwood Homes LP, which owned the property for more than 30 years.

