Creekside Luxury Apartments is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025.
Capstone Arranges Sale of 319-Unit Apartment Development Underway in Asheville, North Carolina

by John Nelson

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Capstone Cos. has arranged the sale of Creekside Luxury Apartments, a multifamily development project located at 2177 Brevard Road in Asheville. Upon completion, which is scheduled for the end of 2025, the property will comprise 319 units. Austin Heithcock, Adam Klenk, Jordan Arand and Josh White of Capstone represented the seller, Advantis, in the transaction. URS Capital, in partnership with PREG-Advantis and its construction arm, BCC Construction Inc., acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

