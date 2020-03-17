REBusinessOnline

Capstone Arranges Sale of 33-Acre Plot in Nashville for Planned Multifamily Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Capstone Land Sales has arranged the $3.5 million sale of a 33-acre plot in Nashville’s Cane Ridge neighborhood. The buyer, Tampa-based 2nd Wave Development, plans to construct a 300-unit multifamily community on the site. The developer plans to break ground this summer. Further details of the community were not released. Adam Klenk, Austin Heithcock, Tyler Mayo and Jonathan Hawks of Capstone represented the buyer in the transaction. An undisclosed local family sold the land.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business