Capstone Arranges Sale of 33-Acre Plot in Nashville for Planned Multifamily Development

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Capstone Land Sales has arranged the $3.5 million sale of a 33-acre plot in Nashville’s Cane Ridge neighborhood. The buyer, Tampa-based 2nd Wave Development, plans to construct a 300-unit multifamily community on the site. The developer plans to break ground this summer. Further details of the community were not released. Adam Klenk, Austin Heithcock, Tyler Mayo and Jonathan Hawks of Capstone represented the buyer in the transaction. An undisclosed local family sold the land.