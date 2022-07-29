REBusinessOnline

Capstone Arranges Sale of Two Manufactured Housing Properties Totaling 322 Sites in Houston Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Capstone has arranged the sale of two manufactured housing properties totaling 322 sites in the Houston area. Anderson Oaks is a 177-site community on the city’s south side, and Chase Village is a 145-site property in the eastern suburb of Baytown. The properties had a combined occupancy rate of 97.5 percent at the time of sale. Ian Hilpl, Kevan Enger, Brian Hummell and Hunter LaRocca of Capstone represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

