Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Amenities at The Gateway in Orlando include a heated saltwater pool with private cabanas.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Capstone Begins Construction on 270-Unit Gateway Apartments in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Capstone Building Corp. has begun construction on The Gateway, a 270-unit luxury apartment community located at 7250 Shadowridge Drive in Orlando. The design-build team includes developer JBL Development LLC and architect Baker Barrios Architects.

Located near Airport Lakes Park, the five-story, gated community features smart studio, junior one-bedroom, and one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities will include a heated saltwater pool with private cabanas, outdoor kitchens and fire pits, indoor and outdoor coworking lounges, a fitness center with outdoor fitness equipment, pickleball court, bark park, pet spa and a clubhouse featuring a restaurant and bar, market, tenant kitchen and leisure spaces.

The development team expects to deliver The Gateway in late 2027.

You may also like

StreetLights Residential Underway on 22-Story Apartment Building in...

MassHousing Provides $26.4M in Financing for Boston Affordable...

Pennrose, WORC Complete 55-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Redevelopment...

Associated Bank Provides $28.3M Loan for Development of...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 360-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Kiser Group Brokers $16.3M Sale of Chicago Multifamily...

Sterling Acquires Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro...

Radnor, Madrone to Break Ground on 793-Bed Student...

MMCC Arranges $6.8M Acquisition Loan for Office Property...