Capstone Begins Construction on 270-Unit Gateway Apartments in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Capstone Building Corp. has begun construction on The Gateway, a 270-unit luxury apartment community located at 7250 Shadowridge Drive in Orlando. The design-build team includes developer JBL Development LLC and architect Baker Barrios Architects.

Located near Airport Lakes Park, the five-story, gated community features smart studio, junior one-bedroom, and one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities will include a heated saltwater pool with private cabanas, outdoor kitchens and fire pits, indoor and outdoor coworking lounges, a fitness center with outdoor fitness equipment, pickleball court, bark park, pet spa and a clubhouse featuring a restaurant and bar, market, tenant kitchen and leisure spaces.

The development team expects to deliver The Gateway in late 2027.