Capstone Begins Construction on 275-Unit Adaptive Reuse Apartments in Spartanburg, South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Capstone Building Corp. has begun construction on Beaumont Mill, a 275-unit multifamily project located at 553 Ison St. in Spartanburg. The $51 million development, which is designed to tie in modern and industrial features of the former textile mill, is scheduled for completion in 2028.

A joint venture between Greenville, N.C.-based Taft Family Ventures and a local Spartanburg group will own and develop the project. Taft Management Group will handle property management services, with leasing set to start in the third quarter of 2027.

Beaumont Mill will encompass 208,625 square feet of rentable space, with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Approximately 10 percent of the apartments will be reserved for workforce housing. Amenities at the complex will include a gym and a central courtyard with a swimming pool and gathering area.

The project team includes Reese Vanderbilt & Associates (architect) and Site Design Inc. (civil engineer).