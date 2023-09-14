Thursday, September 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Nexus on Holmes will be a four-story, 249-unit property with a mix of one-, two- and four-bedroom apartments.
AlabamaDevelopmentSoutheastStudent Housing

Capstone, Boaz Ventures to Break Ground on $60M Student Housing Property Near University of Alabama Huntsville

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Capstone Development Partners and Boaz Ventures plan to break ground on a $60 million student housing property adjacent to University of Alabama Huntsville (UAH) in October. Located at 4315 Holmes Ave. NW near the UAH Campus Recreation Center, the community, dubbed Nexus on Holmes, will be a four-story, 249-unit property with a mix of one-, two- and four-bedroom apartments.

Capstone and Boaz are envisioning the 239,000-square-foot residential property to house undergraduate and graduate students, as well as UAH staff. Amenities will include two courtyards, an outdoor pool, grilling area, community kitchen, TV lounge, multi-purpose room and quiet study lounges. 

The design-build team includes general contractor Fite Building Co. and architect Williams Blackstock Architects. The project is situated within a designated opportunity zone, and OPAL Investments (a for-profit subsidiary of Opportunity Alabama) is the lead equity investor. Capstone and Boaz plan to open Nexus on Holmes in summer 2025.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Sale of 239,678 SF Ballston One...

Core Spaces Opens New 475-Bed Student Housing Community...

Faropoint Purchases Three-Property Industrial Portfolio in Charlotte for...

KLNB Brokers $10.4M Sale of Edgewood Plaza Shopping...

Anthem Development Breaks Ground on 340-Unit Multifamily Project...

KWA Construction Tops Out 334-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Principle Construction Begins Tenant Improvements for Industrial Dry-Cleaning...

Arc Building Partners, Claremont Complete 60,000 SF Supportive...

Prime City Breaks Ground on Two Affordable Housing...